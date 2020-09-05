Kipchumba Murkomen Takes A Jab At President Uhuru In This Furious Tweet

(KDRTV) – The Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has decided to go full throttle judging from his latest tweets aimed at President Uhuru Kenyatta and Keriako Tobiko as well as some other Cabinet Secretaries. Murkomen who is Ruto’s strongest supporter was involved in an exchange of strong words with the Cabinet Secretary for Environment.

The former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was recorded in a video addressing Murkomen and ‘his boss’, the deputy president William Samoei Arap Ruto. Tobiko is understandably furious at the way the former Senate Majority Leader has been insulting him at the slightest opportunity. He told Murkomen off by reminding him that he does not have the monopoly of insults.

Also in the video that has gone viral, Tobiko urged Murkomen to be not only disciplined but also respect other leaders in the government including the President. What annoyed Murkomen is when Tobiko called Ruto a clerk to the president. That is when he decided to hit below the belt by referring to Uhuru’s Cabinet Secretaries as ‘idiots’.

“Without President Uhuru’s blessings, these idiotic cabinet secretaries would not be insulting the deputy president. They should know that William Ruto is not anyone’s clerk because he was jointly elected with President Uhuru. In a working state, Keriako Tobiko would have been long sacked. Without Ruto Uhuru would not have been president,” said Murkomen.

One Twitter user by the name MPM reminded Murkomen that the opposite is also true. Here is what he told him, “The same way you and kina Sudi have the blessings of the Deputy President to insult the president. Uhuru Kenyatta’s supporters feel the same way or more than you are feeling. When you guys rant, insult and disrespect the president you do more damage to the Deputy President. That is what you have never known.”

Do you think the insults and the exchange of harsh words is going overboard?

Without the blessings of the President these idiotic CSs would never have insulted the DP.William Ruto is not anyone’s clerk,he was jointly elected with the President&without him Uhuru would not be President&Tobiko would never be a clerk. In a working state Tobiko would be sacked pic.twitter.com/hHlU2Kg6gD — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) September 4, 2020

