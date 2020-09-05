Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kipchumba Murkomen Takes A Jab At President Uhuru In This Furious Tweet

Godfrey Gwako

By

Published

uhurumurkomen

(KDRTV) – The Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has decided to go full throttle judging from his latest tweets aimed at President Uhuru Kenyatta and Keriako Tobiko as well as some other Cabinet Secretaries. Murkomen who is Ruto’s strongest supporter was involved in an exchange of strong words with the Cabinet Secretary for Environment.

The former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was recorded in a video addressing Murkomen and ‘his boss’, the deputy president William Samoei Arap Ruto. Tobiko is understandably furious at the way the former Senate Majority Leader has been insulting him at the slightest opportunity. He told Murkomen off by reminding him that he does not have the monopoly of insults.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also in the video that has gone viral, Tobiko urged Murkomen to be not only disciplined but also respect other leaders in the government including the President. What annoyed Murkomen is when Tobiko called Ruto a clerk to the president. That is when he decided to hit below the belt by referring to Uhuru’s Cabinet Secretaries as ‘idiots’.

READ ALSO: Totally Unimaginable: This Is The Salary A Recce Squad Officer Takes Home In A Month

“Without President Uhuru’s blessings, these idiotic cabinet secretaries would not be insulting the deputy president. They should know that William Ruto is not anyone’s clerk because he was jointly elected with President Uhuru. In a working state, Keriako Tobiko would have been long sacked. Without Ruto Uhuru would not have been president,” said Murkomen.

One Twitter user by the name MPM reminded Murkomen that the opposite is also true. Here is what he told him, “The same way you and kina Sudi have the blessings of the Deputy President to insult the president. Uhuru Kenyatta’s supporters feel the same way or more than you are feeling. When you guys rant, insult and disrespect the president you do more damage to the Deputy President. That is what you have never known.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Do you think the insults and the exchange of harsh words is going overboard?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Matiangi and Keriako Tobiko Matiangi and Keriako Tobiko

News

Matiang’i Launches Presidential Campaign in Machakos

(KDRTV) – Three Cabinet Secretaries have come under criticism from Deputy President William Ruto allies over a trip they made to Kajiado on Wednesday....

22 hours ago
Obure and Ouko Obure and Ouko

News

KELVIN OMWENGA! DCI Make Breakthrough in Murder Investigations

(KDRTV) – Detectives have preferred murder charges against Chris Obure and Robert Ouko in the death of city businessman Kelvin Omwenga. The Director of...

21 hours ago
kuriaicu kuriaicu

News

After Moses Kuria, Duale Reveals How He Spent Millions To Treat COVID-19

(KDRTV) – Another Member of Parliament has come out to warn Kenyans that COVID-19 is real and that they should not treat it as...

22 hours ago
mutahi ngunyi mutahi ngunyi

Politics

Mutahi Ngunyi’s Bruising Tackle Against Murkomen That Has Caused Online Uproar

(KDRTV)-Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has taken to social media to castigate former majority leader, Kipchumba Murkomen who has been throwing jabs at the president...

12 hours ago