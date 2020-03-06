DP Ruto responds to DCI statement on Sgt Kenei’s murder investigation

Deputy President Dr William Ruto has come out to ask the Directorate of Criminal Investigations DCI led by George Kinoti to find out the truth about the cruel murder of the late sergeant Kipyegon Kenei who until his death was a security personnel at his Harambee house offices.

Taking to his Twitter handle, angry Ruto said Kenyans, Kenei’s family and his office want those who killed the officer be brought to book and justice served.Ruto further warned the Kinoti led team to stop distortions and and what he has termed as efforts to cover up crucial information through sponsored media headlines.

“The truth MUST be found on WHY, HOW,and WHO killed Sgt kenei. The family, ODP,and kenyans want the TRUTH & JUSTICE and culprits held to account. The drama, distortions, convenient half-truths and the smear campaigns in sponsored headlines amounts to criminal cover up,” Ruto tweeted on Friday morning.

The investigation concerning the death of Mr Kenei took another turn on Thursday when Kinoti confirmed that he was indeed murdered and Kenei did not commit suicide as initially suggested.

Kenei’s lifeless body was found at his house in Imara Daima on February 20th a few days after he was reported missing.Kenei was a key witness in the Ksh 39 billion fake firearm scandal which Ex-Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has been implicated as the main suspect.

Kenei found himself in trouble after he allegedly ushered in Echesa and other two foreigners to Ruto’s office where it is believed that the fake deal was finalized moments before Rashid Echesa was arrested and charged.The police officer and junior officers from Ruto’s office were instructed to record statements at the DCI headquarters but Kenei failed to turn up as he was murdered before the date.

During a short press release by the DCI on Thursday,it is evident that Ruto’s Annex office is still an area of interest in the scandal after CCTV footage showed that Echesa, Kenei and other suspects were at the premises for over one hour. The office however refuted the claims and maintained that Echesa and his guests spent only 23 minutes within the DP’s office.