DP Ruto`s Ally Arrested In Kisii While Waiting To Receive Him

(KDRTV)- Police in Kisii has arrested Deputy Governor Joash Maangi in Kisii school.

Maangi was arrested while waiting to welcome Deputy President William Ruto ahead of Nyachae`s burial.

Both President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to attend the burial of Simeon Nyachae.

Maangi`s aide said that the detectives ordered the Deputy Governor to enter their car and then dashed to CID offices in Kisii town where he is being interviewed.

READ ALSO: About The Gusii Community from Nyanza Province in Kenya

The reason why Maangi was arrested is not yet clear.

“We don’t know why they arrested him, they did not give reason why they were picking him for, they only told him to enter theit car before they left to Central Police Station where they are interrogating him,” said an aide.

KDRTV is finding out if the arrested is connected to that of former ODM branch executive Samuel Omwando.

Maangi condemned the arrest of Omwando who is currently in DP Ruto`s political camp.

KDRTV had heard supporters saying that state machine was being used to suppress supporters of the Deputy President

Currently, Maangi is the chair of Tangatanga wing in Kisii.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.