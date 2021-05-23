Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DR Congo: Thousands Flee Goma Town After Volcano Eruption

Residents of Goma Town in DR Congo flee for safety after volcanic eruption at Mt Nyiragongo after lava flow reached an airport in the town

By

Published

Thousands flee Goma Town after Volcanic Eruption
Thousands flee Goma Town after Volcanic Eruption

KDRTV has confirmed that lava from volcanic eruption from Mount Nyiragongo in Nigeria has reached Goma town and consequently has sparked mass evacuation.

According to news that were confirmed by our correspondent in DRC, the lava flow reached the town has a population of two million residents, however, we have confirmed that the flow has stopped.

The mountain is located 1o miles from Goma town: the last eruption in 2002 killed 250 people and led to mass evacuation of around 120000 people

The evacuated residents of the town reportedly headed towards the Rwandan border while a section of them moved to higher areas towards the west of the city.

According to our respondents, many people were seen carrying mattresses and other essential belongings seeking safety after the eruption.

On the other side, according to authorities from Rwanda has confirmed that around 2000 people has crossed the birder to the Rwandan side seeking refuge

KDRTV understands that the last eruption that occurred in 2002 killed around 250 people and made about 120000: so far KDRTV has not verified any fatality after the the lava flow reached the the Airport at GOMA town

KDRTV talked the the DR Congo authorities who confirmed that they are considering urgent measures to mitigate the situation.

 

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021