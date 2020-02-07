News
Drama Ensues As Police Storm Funeral, Return Body To Mogue
(KDRTV)-There was a drama as a contingent of police officers led by Matuu police boss Nicholas Kiio involved a funeral at the Munina Salvation Army Church
The aim of the police was to stop the unclear burial of David Kiamba who was set to be laid to rest
Read also: Chief Inspector Found Dead in Club In Bombolulu, Mombasa
KDRTV realized that the deceased had two wives who locked horns over the right to burry David
In the first instance, the second wife Naomi Mumbua who lived with the deceased until his demise organized for the burial in Matuu town
During the developments, the first wife together with his three children was seeking the court`s intervention to stop the burial
However, the second wife dismissed the court order and went ahead to organize for the burial
Thus, during the burial ceremony of the deceased, the police officers with court orders stormed the burial and stop the event
The police took the body away leaving the mourners at the dismay
Read also: Chief Inspector Found Dead in Club In Bombolulu, Mombasa
The body was returned to Yatta Funeral home pending a decision of the court on the issue
See the photos from the scene
Trending
-
News1 day ago
How Ruto was Humiliated at Lee Funeral Home
-
Politics20 hours ago
President Uhuru and Raila impress US Congress with Handshake agreement
-
News2 days ago
Gunshots At MP Kutuny`s Residence In Midnight As Woman Demands Child Upkeep
-
News1 day ago
Government Machineries Isolate Ruto in Moi’s Funeral Plans