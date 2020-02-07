Drama Ensues As Police Storm Funeral, Return Body To Mogue

(KDRTV)-There was a drama as a contingent of police officers led by Matuu police boss Nicholas Kiio involved a funeral at the Munina Salvation Army Church

The aim of the police was to stop the unclear burial of David Kiamba who was set to be laid to rest

Read also: Chief Inspector Found Dead in Club In Bombolulu, Mombasa

KDRTV realized that the deceased had two wives who locked horns over the right to burry David

In the first instance, the second wife Naomi Mumbua who lived with the deceased until his demise organized for the burial in Matuu town

During the developments, the first wife together with his three children was seeking the court`s intervention to stop the burial

However, the second wife dismissed the court order and went ahead to organize for the burial

Thus, during the burial ceremony of the deceased, the police officers with court orders stormed the burial and stop the event

The police took the body away leaving the mourners at the dismay

The body was returned to Yatta Funeral home pending a decision of the court on the issue

See the photos from the scene