Chief Inspector Found Dead in Club In Bombolulu, Mombasa

William Chepkwony, a Chief Inspector, was found dead on a chair at a club in Bombolulu in Mombasa County.

The officer was attached to the Dock Section in the Kisauni area.

A statement from Kisauni OCPD Julius Kiragu confirms that the officer was on duty but did not disclose whether the chief inspector was armed or not.

“The deceased was on duty but not in uniform, we have not informed the next of kin and we cannot give more details at this time,” said Kiragu

A preliminary report indicates that a colleague dropped him at the establishment and that left after having a few drinks.

More reports reveal that the deceased was struggling with alcoholism.

According to the barmaid, the officer had seizures before his untimely death.

Statement from a senior police officer who was close to Mr. Chepkwony said that the officer was a loner and that much was not known about his family.

According to Crime Scene Detectives who assessed the scene of the crime, there were no physical injuries on the body.

Police officers have since begun a probe to establish the circumstance that led to the demise of Mr. Chepkwony.

The body has been taken to the Coast General Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem