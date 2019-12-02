News
Duale Says Raila Odinga Biggest Loser In BBI Report
National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has attacked ODM party leader Raila Odinga stating that he had been deceived by the drafters of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.
The vocal Jubilee party majority leader said that the team deceived the ODM leader when he believed that the BBI report could recommend the establishment of a powerful prime minister`s post.
Read also: Duale to back Ruto for 2022 elections
Duale, who was speaking in Garissa on Saturday, November 30, during a thanksgiving ceremony at Hafsa Bimti Sir Center Duale, refuted Raila`s pressure for a referendum affirming that the BBI proposals can be reviewed in the parliament.
“Raila should just accept that he has been hoodwinked. He should dust himself, accept that that is how things have turned out and moved on with life,” Duale said.
The Jubilee politician stated that despite the fact that he is supporting the parliamentary system, he is ever ready to deal with the proposals as collected from the citizens.
“All along Raila had made me believe that these recommendations will be captured in the report. I personally supported the parliamentary system and went ahead to campaign for the same knowing that it was the best system for us pastoralist communities.
The MP also reiterated that should he desire for a referendum, then he should go to Kenyans to collect signatures and initiate the amendment of the constitution.
“Now that the same did not happen, let us all support the report because 80% of the document is good. Let us stop this side shows and we should remember Kenya is bigger than all of us,” he said
Riala has been pushing for a referendum that would see the creation of a power Prime Minister post.
On the other hand, the Deputy President and his team have been pushing that the BBI report is looked into by the National Assembly.
