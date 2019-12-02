Duale Says Raila Odinga Biggest Loser In BBI Report

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has attacked ODM party leader Raila Odinga stating that he had been deceived by the drafters of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

The vocal Jubilee party majority leader said that the team deceived the ODM leader when he believed that the BBI report could recommend the establishment of a powerful prime minister`s post.

Duale, who was speaking in Garissa on Saturday, November 30, during a thanksgiving ceremony at Hafsa Bimti Sir Center Duale, refuted Raila`s pressure for a referendum affirming that the BBI proposals can be reviewed in the parliament.

“Raila should just accept that he has been hoodwinked. He should dust himself, accept that that is how things have turned out and moved on with life,” Duale said.

The Jubilee politician stated that despite the fact that he is supporting the parliamentary system, he is ever ready to deal with the proposals as collected from the citizens.