Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Duale: Uhuru Should Prepare To Hand Over Powers To Ruto 2 Days After Elections

By

Published

dualeuhuru
dualeuhuru

Garissa Town MP Aden Duale has said President Uhuru Kenyatta should be prepared to have William Ruto as his successor come 2022. 

Duale said no one has the power to postpone elections next year, not even the president himself.

“The election will be held on the ninth of August 2022,” he said.

“If you are not prepared to face the candidature of William Ruto, do not look for an excuse. Nobody can postpone election, not even President Uhuru Kenyatta.”

Duale was responding to COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli who said that the election should be postponed to give room for BBI.

“BBI will be there if there will be no BBI then we will make sure we have it before going to the elections,” he said.

“If there’s is no BBI we will postpone elections. It will not be the leaders.. it is us who got problems. No BBI no election and that I can tell you for free.”

READ ALSO: Court Confirms Mututho Legally Made Ksh 71 Million Supplying Bedside Drawers

Word also suggests that Ndaragua MP Jeremiah Kioni is preparing to petition the High Court to postpone the election date to give the IEBC adequate time to conduct boundary delimitation.

Duale urged the president to follow what his predecessors Presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki did, insisting a war is the only reason Kenya might not go to the ballot.

“According to the Constitution, an election can only be postponed when this country goes to war with another country… even that option is not available” he added.

Debate about the postponement of elections has also been triggered by Africa Court on People and Human Rights.

The organization issued an advisory that countries can decide to postpone elections owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019