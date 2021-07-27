Duale: Uhuru Should Prepare To Hand Over Powers To Ruto 2 Days After Elections

Garissa Town MP Aden Duale has said President Uhuru Kenyatta should be prepared to have William Ruto as his successor come 2022.

Duale said no one has the power to postpone elections next year, not even the president himself.

“The election will be held on the ninth of August 2022,” he said.

“If you are not prepared to face the candidature of William Ruto, do not look for an excuse. Nobody can postpone election, not even President Uhuru Kenyatta.”

Duale was responding to COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli who said that the election should be postponed to give room for BBI.

“BBI will be there if there will be no BBI then we will make sure we have it before going to the elections,” he said.

“If there’s is no BBI we will postpone elections. It will not be the leaders.. it is us who got problems. No BBI no election and that I can tell you for free.”

Word also suggests that Ndaragua MP Jeremiah Kioni is preparing to petition the High Court to postpone the election date to give the IEBC adequate time to conduct boundary delimitation.

Duale urged the president to follow what his predecessors Presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki did, insisting a war is the only reason Kenya might not go to the ballot.

“According to the Constitution, an election can only be postponed when this country goes to war with another country… even that option is not available” he added.

Debate about the postponement of elections has also been triggered by Africa Court on People and Human Rights.

The organization issued an advisory that countries can decide to postpone elections owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

