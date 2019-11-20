Connect with us
 

BREAKING NEWS: EACC Arrests 5 Police Officers At Momboleo, Airpot Area in Kisumu

5 Police officers arrested by EACC

Five police officers were early today arrested by Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) officers at Mamboleo Junction and Airport area in Kisumu respectively.

Reports form the scene confirmed by KDRTV indicate that the two groups engaged in exchange of fire with one officers escaping on foot.

However, one police officer broke his limb while he was trying to escape when he jumped from uncompleted portion of fly-over road in Mamboleo.

In a video shared below, the police officer could not stand up, something that made the locals to suspect he was shot by the EACC officers.

While at Airport, the Boda Boda operators helped the EACC officers and arrested the officers who attempted to escape using their leg wheels.

Officer arrested by eacc

Officer arrested by EACC

 

VIDEO

