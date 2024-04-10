EACC Moves To Challenge Reinstatement Of Suspended KETRACO Boss

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the Employment and Labour Relations Court’s decision to revoke the suspension of KETRACO General Manager Eng. Anthony Wamukota.

Wamukota is among the 74 government officials, including 6 Chief Executive Officers that were suspended from office in November 2023 on recommendations of EACC to pave the way for investigations into their alleged involvement in theft or loss of public funds.

In a statement on Wednesday, EACC said the decision to move to the court of appeal is informed by public interest.

“The Commission’s decision to move to the Court of Appeal is informed by the overwhelming public interest in keeping the graft suspects away from office to safeguard the integrity of the investigation process,” EACC stated.

In its petition, the EACC argued that the reinstatement of the KETRACO boss would give him leeway to conceal, alter, destroy, and remove records, documents, or evidence.

Justice Byram Ongaya, on Monday, termed the suspension of Wamukota as illegal and did not follow the procedure.

He directed the KETRACO General Manager to be immediately reinstated back to office and paid all his outstanding salaries and benefits.

“In conclusion, judgment is hereby entered for the petitioner against the respondents for the declaration that the suspension of the petitioner was irregular, unprocedural, illegal, and unconstitutional hence null and void.

“The order hereby issue restraining the respondents by either themselves, employees, servants or agents from terminating the employment of the petitioner based on the illegal suspension,” the Judge ruled.

