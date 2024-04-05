EACC Flags Ruto’s Ambassadorial Nominee Over Housing Saga in Nairobi

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has flagged President William Ruto’s ambassadorial nominee to Kampala Uganda Joash Maangi over integrity issues.

Maangi who on Thursday appeared before the National Assembly’s Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations Committee to undergo vetting on his suitability to hold the position was informed of EACC’s letter opposing his nomination.

“We have a letter from EACC indicating you were under investigation and your file submitted to ODPP, who instead referred the file back to EACC for further investigations,” said Belgut MP Nelson Koech.

Maangi in response termed the move as a witch hunt against him since he has not been prosecuted in court.

“I am 100 percent sure that I am innocent, this was some kind of witch hunt; I am a good citizen in good standing, and ready to serve, I have not been charged in any court of law,’’ Maangi told the committee.

The matter is under investigation by EACC and involves a Multi-Million Housing project by the National Housing Corporation involving a company associated with Maangi.

According to the vetting committee chairperson Koech, the company was paid Ksh 100 million for housing units in Langata which the anti-graft body is contesting.

“I am just a Director in the Company based in the US, the MD is the one that operates the firm and is being investigated,” Maangi defended himself.

During the vetting, Maangi disclosed he has a net worth amounting to Ksh 690 million.

When asked about alleged inconsistencies in his earnings as compared to his net worth, Maangi explained that it was because he received a one-off payment that had been pending for a while.