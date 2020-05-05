Eastleigh COVID-19 Numbers are Fake

(KDRTV) – Eastleigh did not record the 29 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as announced by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, an activist has claimed.

According to Activist Mohammed Asmali, the fake numbers announced by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe are part of a bigger plot by the government to shut down Eastleigh.

Taking to social media, Asmali revealed that Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala had tabled a bill in the Senate asking the national government to shut down Eastleigh.

He said the 29 cases reported on Tuesday was a predetermined figure meant to justify the impending lockdown. He said the business community in Eastleigh won’t allow to be profiled.

“When you see stupid village politician like Senator Malala all the way from Kakamega sponsoring a bill in parliament to close down Eastleigh, you can see why the announcement of rise of numbers of corona virus case is a predetermined narrative. We won’t allow to be profiled,” Asmali said.

Asmali’s claims are justified when you put a tweet by Makueni Senator Mutual Kilonzo Junior into consideration.

Junior called on the government go gazette stringent measures for the three most affected areas in Kenya.

“The COVID-19 numbers are a big concern. Those areas in Nairobi and Mombasa that are taking this issue lightly should have a separate gazette notice with stringent measures. We should not shoulder the burden of a few,” Junior said in a tweet.

Eastleigh, Kawangware and Old Town in Mombasa have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots.

However, the three regions have posted high COVID-19 numbers because of mass testing. It is believed that if there was to be mass testing in other regions, the numbers would be consistent.

Eastleigh town is a business hub, inhabited mostly by Kenyans of Somali Origin. The town makes millions in daily revenue.