Education CS George Magoha Breaks Silence Over Kenyatta University Land Row

Education Cabinet Secretary Dr George Magoha has Chastised the Kenyatta University administration over land row with the state.

Speaking at Pumwani boys during the groundbreaking of Competence Based Curriculum (CBC ) classes Magoha stated that all the land belongs to the government.

He also said that even if the government wanted to invest in the land of a public school, the people at stake in it should let it go.

“All land belongs to the government. The government owns everything, including the land I am standing on,” Magoha stated.

Magoha’s remarks are in response to the refusal of Kenya University council members to hand up the institution’s title deeds.

According to a statement issued by the council and signed by its chair, Migot Adhola, the title deeds will not be submitted to Joseph Kinyua, the head of the public service.

“We wish to inform you most respectfully, that we will be unable to accede to the request to the title deeds,” the Kenyatta University council said in a statement.

Kinyua had written to the council requesting the varsity to hand over a section of its vast land.

The letters from Kinyua state that some of the donated land—30 acres—will go to squatters and some will go to the WHO emergency hub.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control will receive a further donation of 10 acres. The nearby Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital, which already occupies 100 acres provided by the university ten years ago, would receive 180 acres.

The land row has seen the Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Paul Wainaina resign days after President Uhuru Kenyatta said that he will take action.

