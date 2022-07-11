Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Revealed! Uhuru’s Men Come Up With Tactic to Finish DP Ruto’s Wave in Mt Kenya Completely

By

Published

20220503 090945

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s strategists have reversed their original plan to have him openly campaign for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential contender Raila Odinga, particularly in vote-rich Mt Kenya.

President Kenyatta was supposed to take Raila to the mountain, but his  allies and strategists have postponed that idea because they believe it would have made superb campaign material for Deputy President William Ruto.

According to the DP, Uhuru Kenyatta’s endorsement of Raila Odinga serves as proof that the Azimio candidate is a “State Project”

To deflect claims that Raila Odinga is a puppet or a State project, the President has purposefully stayed off the campaign route and has been covert in some of his moves while couching others with significant political ramifications as part of his normal duties.

President Kenyatta was anticipated to tour his Mt Kenya backyard to commission many projects while he campaigns for Ruto Odinga, but his associates now claim that the role he planned to play in Azimio campaigns has been given to Azimio running mate Martha Karua.

Uhuru Ruto 1170x752 1

According to inside sources in the Azimio camp, President Kenyatta’s absence from active campaigning has allowed his backers from the Central region to portray the August 9 elections as a contest between Karua and Rigathi Gachagua.

Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies are comparing the Mathira representative and the Narc Kenya leader to see who can best represent their interests and unite the region.

“The Uhuru baggage will be more of a burden to Raila than Karua, due to the handshake. Karua, therefore, could be Raila’s saviour or political sanitiser in the Mt Kenya region,” Political expert Javas Bigambo says as quoted by Nation. 

Also Read: Ruto on the Spot Again As Powerful Uhuru CS Reveals How He Nearly Slapped Him

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020