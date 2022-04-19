Connect with us

Election Shocker as Professor Tom Ojienda and Dr. Joshua Oron, beats front runners to clinch the ODM Senate and Parliamentary ticket

Ojienda
Ojienda

KDRTV NEWS Kisumu-The much awaited orange democratic movement nominations in Kisumu County results  has brought in shock and disbelief as front runners who were perceived to be enjoying massive support across the county and at Orange house got a rude shock as the results were announced after returning officers announced the final results at the County tallying center at the Tom Mboya Labor College.

Kisumu Central Constituency Incumbent Hon. Fred Ouda who was touted to win the nominations with a huge margin lost to Dr. Joshua Oron who was contesting for the seat for the first time.

Dr. Joshua Oron garnered 6,842 votes while Hon. Fred Ouda got 5,362 votes followed by Mr. Victor Radido who got 269 votes and the son to Dr. Oburu Oginga, Mr. Elisha Bonyo who got 172 votes.

Dr. Joshua Oron who is a businessman in the lakeside city got a boost from women groups who have been supporting his bid since he launched his campaign for the Kisumu Central Parliamentary seat.

Hon. Fred Ouda is yet to concede defeat claiming that there were irregularities in some poling station but the media is yet to confirm his allegations which he promised to first of all forward to the ODM National Election board.

Another shocker  was when the Returning officer announced Professor Tom Ojienda as the ODM Senatorial candidate for Kisumu County beating front runners like nominated Senator Rose Nyamunga and Ayiecho Olweny who were viewed as front runners to the coveted senatorial seat nomination because the ODM party certificate is an almost sure bet to the August election as the party commands a huge following in Nyanza region and obtaining that certificate is if you’ve already won and just waiting for a normality to be announced by the Independent Electoral Commission after the General election because over 90% of the voters have always voted for an ODM Candidate in the General elections.

Prof. Ojienda garnered 39, 336, followed by Hon. Rose Nyamunga who came second with 18, 319, and Prof. Ayiecho Olweny who got 10, 794, Phillip Pande 3705 and Mr Adul Manganga garnered 708 votes.

READ ALSO:Raila Odinga To Tour US For 7 Days

In Kisumu East Mr. Nicholas Oricho garnered 4, 535 beating his closest competitor Mr. James Aggrey Mwamu who got 2,626 votes while Mr. Charles Owino came a distance third with 1944 votes.

In Nyakach the Incumbent Aduma Owuor won the ODM ticket and is poised to retain his seat with 3,893 votes beating his closest competitor Mr. Pollynas Ochieng Anyango.

The hotly contested Kisumu County Women Representative which attracted more than 10 candidates  went to Ruth Odinga who beat her competitors and garnered 23,665 followed by Rose Omondi who got 13,999, Grace Akumu  10,324 and the former Kisumu City manager Rose Ombara who got 9122 and become number four.

 

