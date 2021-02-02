Embattled Mike Sonko Facing Robbery Charges

(KDRTV) – Embattled City politician Mike Sonko spent Monday night at Gigiri Police Station as detectives plan to arraign him in court.

According to sources at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the former Nairobi Governor is facing several charges, among them robbery with violence and assault.

Lawyers representing Sonko say they are still at the DCi and that they don't know what offense he will be charged with…

Some of the alleged offences took place at a school in Buruburu in 2019.

The ex-County boss spent the better part of Monday afternoon with sleuths at DCI headquarters, recording a statement over claims he fuelled the 2017 post election violence.



What Robbery with Violence happened here? All that @MikeSonko did was ppotect a Church and School from illegal Eviction.

Sonko, at a rally in Dagoretti South on January 24, claimed that he worked together with Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and other state operatives to burn vehicles along Ngong road and blamed it on ODM supporters.

Kibicho moved to record a statement at DCI, prompting the Directorate to summon the former Makadara MP.

Earlier, the High Court had declined to stop Sonko’s date with sleuths despite the politicians lawyer filing an application under a certificate of urgency.

Justice James Makau set the hearing of the matter for February 28.

Sonko is accused of undermining a public officer and incitement to violence and disobedience of the law.

He told detectives on Monday that his comments did not amount to disobedience as he had revealed to the public that he and Kibicho had participated in criminal acts in the past.

His lawyer John Khaminwa maintained that Sonko should be treated as a whistle blower in the case.

PS Kibicho recorded statement and within 2 hours had been released by @DCI_Kenya. How come @DCI_Kenya is still holding @MikeSonko this late ? Can't the two be treated equally ?

Meanwhile, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen claimed that the politician’s detention could be sending a message that Kibicho was in charge of DCI.