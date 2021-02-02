Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Embattled Mike Sonko Facing Robbery Charges

Avatar

By

Published

IMG 20210202 070013
IMG 20210202 070013

(KDRTV) – Embattled City politician Mike Sonko spent Monday night at Gigiri Police Station as detectives plan to arraign him in court.

According to sources at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the former Nairobi Governor is facing several charges, among them robbery with violence and assault.

Some of the alleged offences took place at a school in Buruburu in 2019.

The ex-County boss spent the better part of Monday afternoon with sleuths at DCI headquarters, recording a statement over claims he fuelled the 2017 post election violence.

Sonko, at a rally in Dagoretti South on January 24, claimed that he worked together with Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and other state operatives to burn vehicles along Ngong road and blamed it on ODM supporters.

Kibicho moved to record a statement at DCI, prompting the Directorate to summon the former Makadara MP.

Earlier, the High Court had declined to stop Sonko’s date with sleuths despite the politicians lawyer filing an application under a certificate of urgency.

Justice James Makau set the hearing of the matter for February 28.

Sonko is accused of undermining a public officer and incitement to violence and disobedience of the law.

He told detectives on Monday that his comments did not amount to disobedience as he had revealed to the public that he and Kibicho had participated in criminal acts in the past.

His lawyer John Khaminwa maintained that Sonko should be treated as a whistle blower in the case.

Meanwhile, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen claimed that the politician’s detention could be sending a message that Kibicho was in charge of DCI.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

IMG 20210201 150619 IMG 20210201 150619

News

Chaos as Kisii Hustlers Heckle Simba Arati for Attacking Ruto

(KDRTV) – Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati was, on Monday, forced to cut short his speech at a funeral in Kisii after being heckled...

18 hours ago
IMG 20210201 183350 IMG 20210201 183350

News

Ruto: Uhuru, Raila Used and Dumped Me

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has pointed an accusing finger at President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake brother Raila Odinga for political persecutions....

15 hours ago
IMG 20210130 144848 IMG 20210130 144848

News

Fracas at Sagana as Uhuru Leaves Elderly Women in Tears

(KDRTV) – At least 100 women were left stranded outside the Sagana State Lodge on Monday after President Uhuru Kenyatta cancelled a meeting in...

18 hours ago
raila raila

News

Raila Dismisses ‘Tanga Tanga’ MPs Litle Favor

ODM party boss Raila Odinga dismissed market claims by Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President William Ruto

2 days ago