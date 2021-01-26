Connect with us

News

Breaking! Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Summoned to the DCI

SONKO HOS
Mike Sonko

(KDRTV) – Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned Ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over his recent utterances.

Sonko is to appear appear at DCI headquarters on Monday next week to record a statement over public claims he made on the 2017 election violence.

Speaking at a rally in Dagoretti on Sunday, the politician claimed that he worked together with other members of the system to cause violence and blamed it on ODM supporters.

He said they bought second hand vehicles together with Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and burnt them on Ngong Road. They blamed ODM leader Raila Odinga and his supporters for the chaos.

Kibicho recorded a statement at DCI on Monday. He claimed that he might sue Sonko for defamation.

The former county boss has remained bullish. Hours after Kibicho went to DCI, Sonko took to social media, warning that he has evidence over his claims.

He said he was ready for a court case.

“BRING IT ON! Throughout my public life, I’ve NEVER made any allegations that I can’t substantiate.including the truth I spoke yesterday (on Sunday),” Sonko said.

He added that he is ready to record a statement with DCI and also table his evidence before the court if it gets to that.

