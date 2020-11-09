Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Esther Passaris Compares Herself to Kamala Harris and KoT Can’t Let Her Breathe

Avatar

By

Published

Passaris Kamala Harris
Passaris Kamala Harris

(KDRTV) – Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris has found herself in trouble with netizens after comparing herself to US Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

On Monday, Passaris revealed how she was introduced to the American politician by her persuasion coach a few years ago.

“A few years ago my persuasion coach  @JulietErickson_ said I reminded her of a US Senator called Kamala Harris. I had no idea who she was, but I was told she had Presidential ambitions and that we were both born on 20th Oct 1964. So I started paying attention to Kamala’s career,”  she said.

The Kenyan lawmaker credited Harris, who made history as the first Black-American woman and female person to be elected Vice President, with inspiring not just Americans but also women from other parts of the world.

She also had a few good words to say to Joe Biden, the President-Elect, thanking him for choosing a woman running mate.

“Thank you  Joe Biden for the vote of confidence in women. History was made because you wanted to be part of the change needed to fight historical wrongs,” she added.

However, brutal netizens saying she cannot compare herself to Harris.

The American woman’s path to glory is well documented, starting as a prosecutor before becoming an attorney and later switching to politics in 2016. Passaris career trajectory is unknown.

 

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Susan Kihika on her wedding day Susan Kihika on her wedding day

Entertainment

The Secret Details of Susan Kihika’s Billionaire Boyfriend

(KDRTV) – Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika has tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Sam Mburu in a traditional wedding. Deputy President William...

1 day ago
photomix image 3 photomix image 3

News

Why Joe Biden’s Win Could Spell Doom for DP William Ruto’s Ambitions

(KDRTV) – The whole world has joined American Democrats in celebrating Joe Biden’s controversial Presidential win. Whether the election was free and fair depends...

1 day ago
F80A32BD CAFC 4B80 964C BFA39A045F9D F80A32BD CAFC 4B80 964C BFA39A045F9D

News

BREAKING NEWS: Joe Biden is the elected 46th President of USA

It’s now official that Vice President Joe Biden is the President Elect of the United States of America after he has beaten the incumbent...

2 days ago
Raila says BBI will liberate Kenyans fro poverty Raila says BBI will liberate Kenyans fro poverty

News

How Raila Odinga Survived Assassination Attempt on Ngong Road

(KDRTV) – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga should thank his bulletproof car as it is the only reason he is still alive, Nairobi Governor...

13 hours ago