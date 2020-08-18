EU To Hold Emergency Meeting To Discuss Fate Of Belarus

KDRTV understands that the protests in Belarus capital, Minsk, has entered the ninth day to compel the long-serving president Alexander Lukashenko to step down.

Thousands of protestors gathered in the independence grounds in the center of capital Minsk on Monday.

The protestors demanded the freedom of the opposition leaders and protestors detained during protests

EU leaders have announced that they are going to intervene in a meeting to discuss the fat of Belarus which has been under the leadership of Lukashenko for 26 years

The EU leaders are also set to impose sanctions on Belarus on a bid to ease the stand-off between the opposition and the supporters of Lukashenko

The European Council President Charles Michel called for an extraordinary Wednesday meeting and his government

“The people of Belarus have the right to decide on their future and freely elect their leader,” Michel wrote on Twitter. “Violence against protesters is unacceptable and cannot be allowed.”

KDRTV understands that President Lukashenko who was announced the victor in the recent elections by the Election Central Commission something that prompted protests in the countrty`s capital