Ex-Senator Kivuti Car Potential Killer Of Disabled Pedestrian

(KDRTV)-Reports by independent investigators have alleged that the Embu ex-senator Lenny Kivuti`s car could be the potential killer of a disabled pedestrian in Nyeri

Howver, Kivuti has agreed that though hsi car was involved in the accident, it did not kill 45-year-old Chris Nderitu.

The accident occured on Sartuday, January 30.

KDRTV establsihed that the senator s car was part of the convoy that was headeded to Sagana State Lodge to attend President Unhuru kenyatta s meeting with Mt. kenya leaders.

“My car was involved in the accident but it did not kill the victim,” Kivuti told Daily Nation.

According to eye witness, the first car hit off the victim while the other two which were following at a close range ran over Nderitu

Preliminary reports revealed that after the accident the three cars sped off but the former senator said that they stopped and allowed police officers who were in the convoy to do the neccesary

Kivuti also said that three drivers stayed at the scene to assit the police gather the required information

“It is not true to say the victim was killed by a hit-and-run vehicle…we stopped and allowed the OCPD and officers who were part of the convoy to do what they could have done in such a situation,” he added.

An eye witness indentified the killer car as a black Toyota Landcruiser

That information is what helped the independent investigators to identify Kivuti`s car as the potential killer

However, the police has assured the family of the victim that they are ivestigating the matter and that the family will get justice for Nderitu who was burried on friday, February 5.

“The family should rest assured that we shall follow procedures strictly no matter which vehicle was involved in crushing the person,” he said.

