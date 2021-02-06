Connect with us

Myanmar: Crowd Protest Against Military Coup

Hundreds of people rally in the capital Yangon to protest against military coup and detention of elected leaders

Myanmar witnesses protests against military coup
(KDRTV)-A large protest since the military took over Myanmar has been witnessed in the capital Yangon

Hundreds of people rallied in Yangon faulting the military coup.

KDRTV could hear the protestors chanting “Military dictator, fail, fail; Democracy, win, win.”

The protestors compelled for the release of the elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders who are currently detained by the military

Despite the fact that the military closed down social media, hundreds of people still managed to rally in the city

Telenor, of the giant internet provider, on Friday, verified that it has been directed by the military to barricade access to Twitter and Instagram “until further notice”

Previously, the military had closed Facebook on Thursday, a move they alleged was aimed at maintaining ‘stability’

Reports emerged on Saturday that the could be a total internet shutdown

Aung`s lawyer said that his client is under house arrest and a police document seen by KDRTV accuses her of illegally importing and using communication equipment at her home in nay Pyi Taw

Though the coup leaders have not released an official statement on the closure of the social media, there are allegations that some social media sites were being used to cause misunderstanding among the public

KDRTV notes that the Burmese remained calm in the aftermath of the coup

Later, they organized night protests with many people could be had banging pots and pans while revolutionary songs

The military organized the coup after claiming that the Novembers election was fraudulent, however, the countryselection agency refuted the claims.

The coup leaders have received pressure from international communities for the release of the detained leaders

