Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ezekiel Mutua Pounces On Mt Kenya TV For Airing Porn To Kids

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

MT Kenya
MT Kenya

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) is currently investigating Mount Kenya TV for airing obscene content following numerous complaints.

The board’s CEO Ezekiel Mutua confirmed that a lot of people had filed complaints insisting that the TV station was airing pornographic material as cartoons. 

Mutua promised that the TV station is subjected to disciplinary actions once the complaints are verified.

“It should be noted that although the program has been pulled down, the violation has already been committed as the content had not been submitted to the Board for examination and classification in line with the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the laws of Kenya,” reads a statement in part.

READ ALSO: Governor Alfred Mutua Admits To Breaking The Law To Save A Life

“The timing of airing such explicit content disguised as a children program is a serious offense…it exposes children to adult experiences,” he added.

The Board has today received an avalanche of complaints about objectionable content aired as a kids program on Mt. Kenya…

Posted by Ezekiel Mutua on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Mutua also promised to work with Communications Authority of Kenya and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to make an example out of the station to show just how serious the matter is.

“We thank members of the public for drawing our attention to this issue and appeal for more vigilance to protect children from exposure to harmful content,” he said.

On Wednesday 21, Mt Kenya TV offered an apology on social media.

“We are requesting for your forgiveness following mature content that was aired on one of the children’s programs. We have taken the necessary steps to ensure that it does not happen,” read the station’s apology.

Mutua’s latest clamp comes after a series of social media posts and campaigns urging parents to be vigilant of what their kids are consuming on TV.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021