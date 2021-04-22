Ezekiel Mutua Pounces On Mt Kenya TV For Airing Porn To Kids

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) is currently investigating Mount Kenya TV for airing obscene content following numerous complaints.

The board’s CEO Ezekiel Mutua confirmed that a lot of people had filed complaints insisting that the TV station was airing pornographic material as cartoons.

Mutua promised that the TV station is subjected to disciplinary actions once the complaints are verified.

“It should be noted that although the program has been pulled down, the violation has already been committed as the content had not been submitted to the Board for examination and classification in line with the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the laws of Kenya,” reads a statement in part.

“The timing of airing such explicit content disguised as a children program is a serious offense…it exposes children to adult experiences,” he added.

The Board has today received an avalanche of complaints about objectionable content aired as a kids program on Mt. Kenya… Posted by Ezekiel Mutua on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Mutua also promised to work with Communications Authority of Kenya and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to make an example out of the station to show just how serious the matter is.

“We thank members of the public for drawing our attention to this issue and appeal for more vigilance to protect children from exposure to harmful content,” he said.

On Wednesday 21, Mt Kenya TV offered an apology on social media.

“We are requesting for your forgiveness following mature content that was aired on one of the children’s programs. We have taken the necessary steps to ensure that it does not happen,” read the station’s apology.

Mutua’s latest clamp comes after a series of social media posts and campaigns urging parents to be vigilant of what their kids are consuming on TV.

