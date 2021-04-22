Governor Alfred Mutua Admits To Breaking The Law To Save A Life

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua On Thursday, April 22 revealed that he recently broke the law while saving a man who had collapsed.

Mutua, while speaking on Citizen TV’s Day Break, narrated how he was forced to make an illegal U-turn along State House Road where he saw the man collapse.

“The other day I was driving, I was coming to Nairobi and I was driving on State House Road. I saw a man lying down by the side of the road and he was jerking his hands.

“As I passed, it occurred to me, ‘that man looks like he is sick.’ He was not drunk because he was wearing a mask, a pair of jeans and a shirt. He looked sick,” he stated.

Adding:

“I stopped and did an illegal U-turn because I looked in my mirror and I just saw people passing. I went, stopped in the middle of the road and put on my hazards.

“I was getting out of the car when police who were protecting an embassy building there came out and we were able to help the man. We realised he was suffering from Epilepsy or something like that,1” he added.

The governor was joined by two other panelists on the show to discuss how law-abiding citizens are sometimes forced into disobeying the books and why they should be pardoned.

With the help of the officer, Mutua took the man to the hospital, that is after blocking traffic so that he could put him in his car.

“I made an illegal U-turn, I blocked the highway and contravened the law but was it justified?” he asked.

“Everything has to be looked at according to the circumstances happening.”

