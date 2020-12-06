Fact Check! Senator Mutula Kilonzo Caught Lying About BBI Report

(KDRTV) – Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr, has been caught in very unfamiliar territory, lying about the BBI proposals.

Speaking at a funeral in Makueni on Saturday, Kilonzo said the people opposed to the BBI report are doing so because they are corrupt.

“They are opposing this document because they are thieves of public funds. In this document, in six months utalala ndani ukiwa mwizi (you will be arrested) and all your assets will be taken away,” Kilonzo said.

Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr criticises leaders opposing BBI saying the corrupt fear proposed laws on corruption will send them to jail. #NTVAtOne @DannMwangi pic.twitter.com/gAaKu8QuxP — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) December 5, 2020

This was so low, for a man considered one of the most progressive politicians in Kenya. BBI has not stated in any way how it will tackle the rampant corruption in the country.

Kipchumba Murkomen, Kilonzo’s colleague in the Senate, put him to task to explain how BBI will end corruption.

“Which Article of the BBI Constitution Amendment Bill introducing anything new in the fight against corruption? Hii propaganda wachia Atwoli. More is expected from you @SenMutula. You can support BBI without propaganda,” Murkomen fired at his colleague.

Which Article of the BBI Constitution Amendment Bill introducing anything new on the fight against corruption? Hii propaganda wachia Atwoli. More is expected from you @SenMutula . You can support BBI without propaganda https://t.co/IUOLVceT6U — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) December 5, 2020

Of course, Mutula had to defend himself, saying the BBI report proposes the fast-tracking of corruption cases in court. This so vague. What is preventing the fast-tracking of cases at the moment? And do we need to change the constitution to fight corruption?

As a lawyer and a young Kenyan, Mutula needs to do more. His Governor Kivutha Kibwana, a man in his 60s has gone to court, seeking an advisory opinion on the BBI report. Seems the old is doing more than the youth.