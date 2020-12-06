Connect with us

Fact Check! Senator Mutula Kilonzo Caught Lying About BBI Report

Avatar

By

Published

Mutula Kilonzo Jr
Mutula Kilonzo Jr

(KDRTV) – Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr, has been caught in very unfamiliar territory, lying about the BBI proposals.

Speaking at a funeral in Makueni on Saturday, Kilonzo said the people opposed to the BBI report are doing so because they are corrupt.

“They are opposing this document because they are thieves of public funds. In this document, in six months utalala ndani ukiwa mwizi (you will be arrested) and all your assets will be taken away,” Kilonzo said.

This was so low, for a man considered one of the most progressive politicians in Kenya. BBI has not stated in any way how it will tackle the rampant corruption in the country.

Kipchumba Murkomen, Kilonzo’s colleague in the Senate, put him to task to explain how BBI will end corruption.

Read Also: Mutula Kilonzo’s Death Linked to ICC Cases

“Which Article of the BBI Constitution Amendment Bill introducing anything new in the fight against corruption? Hii propaganda wachia Atwoli. More is expected from you @SenMutula. You can support BBI without propaganda,” Murkomen fired at his colleague.

Of course, Mutula had to defend himself, saying the BBI report proposes the fast-tracking of corruption cases in court. This so vague. What is preventing the fast-tracking of cases at the moment? And do we need to change the constitution to fight corruption?

As a lawyer and a young Kenyan, Mutula needs to do more. His Governor Kivutha Kibwana, a man in his 60s has gone to court, seeking an advisory opinion on the BBI report. Seems the old is doing more than the youth.

