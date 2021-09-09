Fake Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine Found In Nairobi, Kenya

KDRTV NEWS: Two suspects have been arrested after administering fake Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine and impersonating medical doctors.
Wallace Mugendi and Kenneth Mukundi were arrested at the Crane Hopistal along Lumumba Drive, Roysambu constituency.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) reports, members of the public raised alarms over an sh3000 fee the pair charged the public for the vaccines.
Ministry of Health (MoH) ordered all the approved hospitals to administer the Covid vaccines free of charge.
“I want to take this opportunity to reiterate to all of us, that all the vaccines we have in this country are offered free of charge to the citizens. All the vaccines which are either coming through our friends and partners or through the use of public funds to procure, are provided to faith-based facilities, private facilities, public facilities at absolutely no cost,” Health PS Susan Mochache stated last week.
The two suspects were produced before the Milimani Law Courts, which ruled to be detained for five days to investigate.
They will appear in court again on September 14, 2021, to respond to the charges bestowed against them.
According to MoH, Johnson & Johson vaccines arrived in the country on September 6, 2021.
The ministry also says that about 2 934 285 people have been vaccinated across the country.
There are has been public outcry about potential fake vaccines that are being administered to citizens.
