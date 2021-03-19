Kenyan Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19 Days After Getting Vaccine

(KDRTV) – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murunga has tested positive for COVID-19, the County Government has announced.

According to Meru Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu, Kiraitu is recuperating at his Nairobi home. The Governor is said to be in a stable condition.

Kiraitu, 69, received the Astra Zeneca vaccine last week.

Despite getting the Covid-19 jab, Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has tested Covid-19 positive. Lets avoid the Lee Funeral Home rumours please instead we wish our Governor quick recovery pic.twitter.com/9xaVfh9gCO — Douglas Ogari (@MTETEZI_OGARI) March 19, 2021

This has raised questions on the suitability of the vaccine which has been rejected by some countries across the globe with concerns over its side effects.

The vaccine allegedly causes blood clotting in some patients.

Kenyan Health Ministry has insisted that the vaccine is safe to use.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, declined to take the vaccine in publicly despite demands by the Council of Governors. Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has also not taken the vaccine, insisting that he will wait for his turn on the line.

Kenyan medical workers, who are first priority in the issuance of vaccines, are said to be afraid to take the jab.

As this continues, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country have reached alarming rates this week with the government announcing that Kenya is experiencing a third wave.

Hospitals in Nairobi are reportedly ful with COVID-19 patients. Some hospitals are recommending for patients to go to hospitals outside the capital.