Fears Of Mungiki Return As Gangs Terrorize Githurai Matatus

(KDRTV)-There are fears of Mungiki`s return as gangs operate by intimidating matatu crews in Githurai with assault or even death

Our insightful investigations disclosed that the gang commands which matatu should carry passengers

Hence, the SACCO members have raised an alarm that the gang is soon taking over the whole terminus

KDRTV also spoke to some of the drivers and conductors who said that they face severe punishment should they censure the gang`s behavior

The gang dictates how many passengers the matatus should carry and collects Ksh. 300 from every matatu

“They collect Sh300 from every matatu. This eats into our returns because we make Sh350 per trip in these coronavirus times. The gang demands the money in the open, with police officers from Kasarani and Ruiru watching and doing nothing,” a driver who was previously victimized told the Nation

The SACCO members have said that they are faced with hard times as the gang collect money from them despite the declining number of passengers plying in the root

“Even with our reduced earnings, the gang still demands money. We even fail to pay our stage and route supervisors,” another driver lamented.

However, the Kasarani police commander Muthuri Mwongera said the matter is being investigated. He also denied claims that the gang is linked to the dreadful Mungiki.

“These are idle young men. It is true they operate in a network but there’s no evidence of links to Mungiki. We are investigating with the view of removing them from the roads,” Mr. Mwongera told the Nation.

