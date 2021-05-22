Fire Tuju And Murathe If You Want To Save Jubilee – Leaders Beg Uhuru

Jubilee Party leaders are demanding changes in the party following their recent embarrassing losses in the just concluded by-elections.

A section of the leaders wants the party to have a proper reorganization that will see the secretariate changed and new faces added.

Vice chairman David Murathe and secretary-general Raphael Tuju are among the people who should be replaced according to the leaders, who, insist the two have failed to grow the party.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui who spoke to the Star Newspaper said that the changes are crucial if Jubilee wants to attract a strong candidate in 2022.

“I have nothing personal against Murathe and Tuju. They are good people but in terms of party management, we have lost it. We want new faces who can inspire confidence and attract new members as well as retaining those who are in now,” Kinyanjui in the phone interview.

The governor said the two by-elections are good pointers the party is headed in the wrong direction and should be saved in time.

“People have respect for the President. He has good programmes for Kenyans, which are well outlined in the Jubilee manifesto. Members are worried that we are staring at bigger problems as we head to 2022. We need to put our house in order so that those of us who believe in the Jubilee programmes will carry on,” he said.

He added, “People should stop bravado and chest-thumping. It will not help anyone or the party. A political party is a vehicle for aspirations of the people. Parties are not about individuals who want to express arrogance at the expense of the good deeds and future of the party.”

