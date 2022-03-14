Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Forest Road Culprit Zachariah Obadia Nyaora Arrested by DCI 

By

Published

FNzvNAeXEAIr XQ

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have nabbed Zachariah Obadia Nyaora who is alleged to have been the mastermind behind the Forest Road incident in Nairobi last week where a female motorist was assaulted.

According to the DCI, Zachariah was arrested while trying to cross the Kenya-Tanzania Border in Sirare.

“Zachariah Nyaora Obadia, the country’s most wanted suspect who has been on the run for sexual assault has been arrested. Obadia, who masterminded the ghastly sexual attack on a woman along Wangari Maathai road, has been arrested minutes ago at the Kenya-Tanzania. “ The DCI says.

Zachariah was airlifted immediately to Nairobi where he is expected to be arraigned in court and charged.

‘’The suspect is currently airborne to Nairobi, where he will face justice in strict conformity to the law.’’ The DCI added.

More to follow.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019