Former Nyeri MP Nyokabi To Raila: Get A Young Kikuyu Wife If Ida Allows. You Are Our Joe Biden, Our Mandela

After a rather successful tour of Mt. Kenya accompanied by a conclusive meeting between ODM leader Raila Odinga and Mt Kenya Foundation (MKF), politicians had a light moment to cap off the busy day.

Former Nyeri MP Priscilla Nyokabi left many in stitches after saying that Raila should now think of getting a Kikuyu wife following the meeting.

“If Ida allows, unawezachukua nyumba ndogo hapa Mt Kenya ndio when someone says umezeeka, unamwambia uliza bibi mdogo (If Ida allows you can find an alternative house in Mt Kenya so that you disapprove those arguing you have become old),” said Nyokabi.

Pastor Gets 37 Years Behind Bars For Raping Church Members As A Form Of 'Blessing'

Raila on Monday made several stopovers in Mt Kenya region including Karatina where he was welcomed by huge crowds.

The residents not only turned up in large numbers but were also enthusiastic to see him as they sang and danced with joy.

Nyokabi said that it was time Kenya embrace Raila because he’s the best fit for the president.

“You are our Joe Biden, our Mandela and we look forward to a bright future, and we women are ready to work with you” she said.

Four governors from the region, Nderitu Muriithi (Laikipia), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), Lee kinyanjui (Nakuru), and James Nyoro (Kiambu) vow to back Raila for the 2022 presidency.

