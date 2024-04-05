Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Former Politician Found Guilty For Murder Of His Ex-Wife

By

Published

 

6299131533 900ccdbff3 bFormer MCA for Riruta Ward Samuel Ndungu Njoroge has been found guilty over the death of his ex-wife Lucy Njambi.

The former MCA together with two other suspects Joyce Njambi Mungai and Wilson Mwangi Munyua are alleged to have committed the offence on 24th January 2018 in Kiambu County.

Justice Joel Ngugi while delivering the ruling on Friday, April 5 noted that the court was satisfied with the evidence adduced by prosecution witnesses.

“In his ruling, the Judge said the compelling evidence provided by the prosecution highlighted the excessively jealous nature of the first accused, who had a history of assaulting the deceased and displaying aggression towards perceived romantic rivals,” ODPP said in a statement.

The judge found that marital discord drove the first accused to orchestrate the crime. The involvement of the second accused in purchasing sulfuric acid, used in the attack, and the presence of the third accused near the crime scene as confirmed through mobile phone data records solidified the case.

Justice Ngugi emphasized that the prosecution’s evidence formed an indisputable chain leading to the guilt of all accused parties.

The late Njambi was kidnapped in 2018 and sexually assaulted before being burned with acid. She was left in a coffee plantation, where a passerby found her and drove her to the hospital.

Njambi was taken to Kiambu Level Five Hospital for first aid but was later transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialized care, where she passed away.

Following the incident, Njoroge was arrested and charged with the murder of his ex-wife after detectives found evidence implicating him.

During the case, the prosecution lined up 38 witnesses to give testimonies about the murder incident.

Also Read: Government Issues 48 Hours Ultimatum To Security Companies

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020