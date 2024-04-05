Former Politician Found Guilty For Murder Of His Ex-Wife

Former MCA for Riruta Ward Samuel Ndungu Njoroge has been found guilty over the death of his ex-wife Lucy Njambi.

The former MCA together with two other suspects Joyce Njambi Mungai and Wilson Mwangi Munyua are alleged to have committed the offence on 24th January 2018 in Kiambu County.

Justice Joel Ngugi while delivering the ruling on Friday, April 5 noted that the court was satisfied with the evidence adduced by prosecution witnesses.

“In his ruling, the Judge said the compelling evidence provided by the prosecution highlighted the excessively jealous nature of the first accused, who had a history of assaulting the deceased and displaying aggression towards perceived romantic rivals,” ODPP said in a statement.

The judge found that marital discord drove the first accused to orchestrate the crime. The involvement of the second accused in purchasing sulfuric acid, used in the attack, and the presence of the third accused near the crime scene as confirmed through mobile phone data records solidified the case.

Justice Ngugi emphasized that the prosecution’s evidence formed an indisputable chain leading to the guilt of all accused parties.

The late Njambi was kidnapped in 2018 and sexually assaulted before being burned with acid. She was left in a coffee plantation, where a passerby found her and drove her to the hospital.

Njambi was taken to Kiambu Level Five Hospital for first aid but was later transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialized care, where she passed away.

Following the incident, Njoroge was arrested and charged with the murder of his ex-wife after detectives found evidence implicating him.

During the case, the prosecution lined up 38 witnesses to give testimonies about the murder incident.

