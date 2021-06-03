Former School Principal Jane Muthoni Guilty For Killing Husband, Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

KDRTV NEWS reports that former Icaciri Girls Secondary School Principal Jane Muthoni has been found guilty of murdering her husband Solomon Mwangi in 2016.
Muthoni was sentenced alongside co-accused Issac Njoroge who will also serve the same jail term
According to justice Joel Ngugi, he said he considered the fact that duo were both first-time offenders and that Muthoni has young children who consider her the sole breadwinner.
However, the justice also said that the evidence presented revealed several attempts of committing the crime.
“Both accused persons had opportunities to walk back but they chose the path of death, I have come to the conclusion that custodial sentence of 30 years imprisonment of the two,” ruled the judge.
The pair were found guilty of killing Mr. Mwangi on May 18, 2021.
According to our previous reports, the murdered former Principal of Kiru Boys High school was found murdered at a coffee estate in Karakuta, Muranga County on November 11, 2016, after he was reported missing