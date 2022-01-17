Four Residences Where President Uhuru Kenyatta Might Stay After Retiring

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to retire from active politics when his term ends after the August 9 general elections.

His retirement has sparked national debate, with many counties interested in hosting the president.

Kdrtv looks into 4 possible places where Kenyatta II might reside after his retirement.

1.Next To State House

President Uhuru Kenyatta owns a Sh 700 million mansion that is located next to the statehouse. Details emerged back in 2019 that Uhuru Kenyatta’s own money built the house. The mansion boasts bulletproof windows, electric fences several offices among other facilities.

The mansion is divided into two wings, one with a swimming pool and the other with a helipad for receiving the president and his guests. There is a mini-roundabout inside the compound that leads to the driveway.

2 . Ichaweri Home, Kiambu County

The home has been under renovation since 2018 under tight security. with nearby roads also given a facelift. The Ichaweri residence in President Kenyatta’s rural home and was mostly used by his father when he was in power. The home was first built by the Britons for President Kenyatta as part of compensation for confiscating his land after he was jailed.

3. Maasai-Mara Narok County

President Uhuru Kenyatta reportedly bought a 1000 acre piece of land in Oloolmongi, Lolgorian Ward near Maasai Mara in 2020. The land reportedly neighbors DP William Ruto Ranch.

In early January 2021, the President is said to have hosted an invite-only meeting that was rumored to be a housewarming party. Guests were asked to leave their phones at the gate to preserve the residence’s privacy.

4. Gicheha Farm Nakuru County

Uhuru Kenyatta also owns a 4000-acre ranch that is located along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway. On the farm, President Uhuru rears over 1000 animals of different breeds. The head of state usually spends time on the farm when he is off duty.