Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Free Registration Offered To All Boda Boda Riders

By

Published

images 29
images 29

Recently, the president of Kenya has waived the registration of all boda boda riders in the country.

images 30

image courtesy

Uhuru’s move has come days after a woman was seen assaulted on the road by boda boda riders.

However, the riders are expected to join SACCOs and get a smart riding license within 60 days. This will help the government combat such barbaric acts witnessed along Forest Road a few days ago.

images 31

image courtesy

On the other hand, Interior cabinet secretary Matiangi has announced that there will be 52 registration centres across the country in every Huduma centre.

Also, read Police Officer Goes On Shooting Spree After Fight With Wife, Kills Her, Neighbors And Boda Boda Guys Before Committing Suicide

The regional commissioners are also expected to get challenges that they have in the boda boda industry.

Lately, over 16 boda bod operators have been arraigned in court. This is following an incident that happened to the woman who was assaulted along the forest road.

Today, the cabinet secretary for interior Fred Matiang’i was accompanied by his ICT counterparts in KICC in a meeting. This meeting was held to talk to the Boda boda officials to make sure there is smooth running of the boda boda business.

Uhuru had ordered boda bod crack down following the Forest road incident.

In a statement, Uhuru said:

“There is no government that has supported the boda boda sector like we have.  This is not a license to ride on pavements causing obstruction and most definitely it’s not a license for you to strip and remove dignity from our women,”

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019