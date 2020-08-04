Fresh Details! David Murathe at the Centre of the Ksh 4 Billion COVID-19 Scandal

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe has been dragged into the Ksh 4B scandal involving the purchase of COVID-19 medical equipment.

A company associated with Murathe’s Personal Assistant was controversially awarded a tender to supply thousands of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at inflated prices.

KDRTV reported here on Monday that the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Kiliq Ltd was awarded a Ksh 4B tender to supply 450,000 pieces of PPE kits. A complete kit includes; an N95 mask, a bodysuit, goggles, waterproof shoe covers and gloves. At the registrar of companies, Ivy Minyow Onyango is the only director of the company.

However, blogger Robert Alai has unmasked the real faces behind the company. Kiliq Limited’s Phone number 0716340835 is registered in the name of Willbroad Gatei Gachoka who just happens to be Gachoka’s Personal Assistant.

After stealing from us, they change company directors and now some Ivy Onyango us the director. The number registered in this account belongs to Willbroad Gatei Gachoka who is the PA to David Murathe. Sawa? @EACCKenya are you going to act? @ODPP_KE pic.twitter.com/eq9nd7mAog — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) August 3, 2020

Daily Nation had linked Kiliq to a senior Jubilee politician who has a reputation for securing multibillion government tenders and selling them to other firms for a 10% cut.

Murathe has been very vocal on fighting corruption in Kenya. He claims this is the reason he cannot support Deputy President William Ruto Presidency. At a BBI rally in Meru early this year, Murathe said that President Uhuru Kenyatta will not leave power to a thief (referring to the DP).

It will be interesting to see if investigating agencies will pounce on Murathe. There is a belief in Kenya that politicians allied to the President and his handshake brother Raila Odinga are untouchable.