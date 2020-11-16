Full Details of School Reopening Dates as Announced by Education CS George Magoha

(KDRTV) – All learners will be allowed to resume classes on January 4, 2021, Education CS George Magoha has said.

Schools were closed over COVID-19 in March this year COVID-19. Magoha has said schools will resume from the second term in January. The term will end on March 19, 2021. Learners will proceed for a seven week holiday to allow class 8 and form iv candidates seat for national exams during that period.

The third term will begin in April. Grade 4 and Form one candidates will stay at home during this period.

The government reopened schools for Grade 4s, Class 8 and Form iv learners in October this year.

The 2021 academic calendar will begin in July next year with all learners, including Grade 4s allowed to join Grade 5 and admission of new Form one classes. The government will also allow 4 year olds to join PP1.

CS Magoha: All schools will reopen fully on 4th Jan 2021; pp1 & 2, grades 1,2,3 & Forms 1,2,3. Sec. term will run from 4th Jan – 19th March. Grade 4 & form 1 will stay home while other learners complete their 3rd term. Grade 4 CBC learners will transition to grade 5 in July pic.twitter.com/IPPtZYuxfY — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) November 16, 2020

Magoha said the decision had been reached after a stakeholder meeting held at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) on Monday.

He said the Ministry is working around the clock to ensure that schools comply with all COVID-19 safety measures ahead or reopening.

Education CS George Magoha today released the academic calendar that provides for full resumption of learning starting on January 4, 2021 pic.twitter.com/ChdWvvb1qw — EduMinKenya (@EduMinKenya) November 16, 2020

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Nancy Macharia announced that teachers aged above 58 years and those with underlying conditions will be allowed to work from home.

“We are encouraging teachers aged above 58 years and those with pre-existing conditions to work from home as much as possible. Teachers can be utilized in offering critical such as preparing schemes of work and marking. I want to assure them that the employer is no business of dismissing them because it is a Presidential directive,” Macharia said.