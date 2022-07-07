Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

GEMA Leaders Defend Uhuru, Applaud Raila for Picking Karua

By

Published

gemaph

The Gema Cultural Association (GCA) has defended President Uhuru Kenyatta against allegations that his administration has led to the increase in the price of basic commodities.

Gema leaders, led by retired Bishop Lawi Imathiu, said the high cost of living is a global concern because of rising oil costs and the war in Ukraine “that has badly impacted global food supply chains”.

Deputy President William Ruto, while campaigning in the Mt Kenya region, blamed the high cost of goods on what he called the blunders of the government after President Kenyatta’s ‘handshake’ with ODM Raila Odinga.

“We ask Kenyans to be patient and also implore the government to seek ways of cushioning Kenyans against the price-driven inflation,” Mr Imathiu said.

The Gema leaders also tried to defend the Jubilee administration’s development performance during its second term.

“We also take note and applaud the work the Jubilee government has done within the term of its leadership and in particular the second term since the handshake happened. The President has repeatedly observed that he has achieved more with the handshake than before,” Mr Imathiu said.

The leaders also praised the nomination of Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s running mate, but insisted that the association was not drumming support for any political side.

“This is recognition of her unwavering commitment to solving [the challenges facing Kenyans.”

“we believe she will create a balance that is necessary in a society like ours, and pursue gender inclusivity for effective national development”. Imathiu stated. 

They urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to make sure the elections are accountable, credible, verifiable, and transparent while urging Kenyans to embrace peace and sobriety both during and after the elections. 

Also Read: How DP Ruto Almost Slapped Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020