CS Murkomen Clarifies Reports Of Forming Team To Investigate General Ogolla Chopper Crash

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba has dismissed reports that he formed an Aircraft Accident Investigation Team to investigate the chopper crash that killed the late CDF Francis Ogolla.

In a statement on Monday, CS Murkomen noted that the Ministry of Transport is restricted to civilian airplanes and does not investigate military planes.

The Transport CS explained that he constituted the team before the late Ogolla was killed in a plane crash.

“The decision to establish this team, whose report should be handed to my office in three months, was made way before the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla and other gallant soldiers, even though the gazettement date coincided with the crash,” read the statement in part.

“For the avoidance of doubt, both international and domestic laws do not give civilians the authority to investigate accidents involving military aircraft. That is the preserve of military institutions, and in the case of Kenya, Kenya Defence Forces, (KDF).”

Murkomen mentioned that the Transport Ministry-initiated investigations should not be confused with the process being undertaken by KDF adding that the Ministry of Roads and Transport deals purely with civil aviation investigations touching on both private and commercial aircraft which are non-military and non-state.

CS Murkomen in a gazette notice dated Friday, April 19, Murkomen named Captain Peter Maranga as the chairperson of the investigation team.

Maranga will be deputised by Engineer Fredrick Aggrey. Other members included in the investigation team are Captain Herman Nduati, Retired Lieutenant Mike Mulwa, Ephantus Kamau, Captain Valentine Wendoh, and Captain Martyn Lunani, Brenda Mwango will serve as a joint secretary.

Also Read: President Ruto Reveals First Thing He Did After Being Told About General Ogolla’s Death