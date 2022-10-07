George Kinoti Redeployed to PSC Days After Resigning As DCI Boss

Former DCI director George Kinoti has been redeployed to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

In a statement on Thursday October 6, the National Police service approved Kinoti’s redeployment to PSC.

“The National Police Service Commission has approved the transfer of services for Mr George Kinoti, CBS, former Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigation, from the National Police Service Commission to Public Service Commission with remuneration and privileges personal to himself, with effect from 27th September 2022 until attainment of mandatory retirement age,” NPSC said.

PSC will now redeploy him to any position in the government.

President William Ruto while announcing his Cabinet nominees on September 27, he also stated that George Kinoti had requested to resign from DCI.

“I have received the resignation of the Director General of DCI Mr. Kinoti and I have transmitted the same to the National Police Service to proceed with advertising that position, and meanwhile they should get somebody to act in the place of Mr. Kinoti,” President Ruto said.

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has already advertised the position of Director of Criminal Investigations and interviews will start next week.

During the campaigns leading up to the August 9, 2022 elections, William Ruto accused Kinoti, and the entire criminal justice system of being used by the State to stymie his presidential ambitions.

Kinoti has been replaced by Hamisi Massa who will serve as an acting DCI director until another person is appointed.

Kinoti joined the Kenya police force as a recruit constable in 1992 and quickly rose through the ranks to become the country’s top detective, a position he held for four years and eight months.

Kinoti replaced Ndegwa Muhoro in 2018 was Kenya’s 15th DCI boss. Ndegwa had served as the DCI boss for 8 years between 2010 and 2018.

