Gideon Deletes Ruto’s Photo from Facebook after Getting Many Likes

(KDRTV) – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi deleted Deputy President William Ruto’s photo on his Facebook page after getting thousands of likes.

Immediately after the burial of former President Daniel Arap Moi, Gideon took to Facebook to thank ‘every single Kenyan who stood with us in our moments of grief.’

He accompanied his message with more than 15 pictures taken at the burial, mostly of significant leaders who spoke in Kabarak.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and his former NASA Principals; Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula were all there. Gideon also included a photo of DP William Ruto, who is believed to be his political rival in the Rift Valley.



We don’t really know what happened but more than one thousand netizens liked Ruto’s photo inside the first 30 minutes. Other leaders did not get as many likes with Raila coming a distant second at 200 likes (The figures have changed. It seems this irked Gideon and his social media managers pulled down the photo.

Unfortunately for him, hawk-eyed netizens had already taken screenshots.

Ruto’s photo had garnered more than 2500 likes in the first three hours before it was deleted. You can check the Facebook post, the DP’s photo has been removed.

Tanga Tanga blogger Brian Khaniri had taken screenshots just before the photo was deleted. He shared them on social media.

Interesting observation on GM's page. pic.twitter.com/Ctm3aM6NRp — Brian Khaniri (@BKhaniri) February 12, 2020

The DP had an easy day at the burial. Pictures show him at ease with President Uhuru Kenyatta, even laughing to a joke. He was also pictured sharing a light moment with KDF Chief of Defence Samson Mwathethe.

When he rose to eulogise his political mentor, the man from Sugoi received a deafening cheer, He was at home! The King in the Rift.