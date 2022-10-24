Gladys Chania Released On Bond

Gladys Chania, a Kiambu based politician was arrested after she was accused of being the mastermind behind the death of her husband. Today afternoon, the Kiambu court freed the politician on 1 million shillings bond in the case of her slain husband, George Mwangi.

However, investigations revealed that Chania is thought to have come up with the murder scheme after learning about her husband’s affair with another woman. Later after autopsy, it was revealed that the husband had been hit by a blunt object.

The chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor, revealed that Mwangi was hit on the back several times.

Recently, a CCTV camera installed by a Chinese construction firm captured the moment when George Mwangi’s body was dumped in a forest.

Gladys Chania alongside Maurice Mbugua were said to be the main suspect. However, senior magistrate Wilson Rading declined application from the DCI for detaining the suspect for seven more days.

DCI cited that the couple could have been going through some domestic wrangles and that might be connected to the death of her husband George Mwangi.

“However, according to multiple sources, their union seemed to have been undergoing turbulent times since the woman would mostly spend her time at their Thika home while Mwangi would stay at the splendid five-bedroomed Mang’u residence whenever he was in the country,” DCI said.