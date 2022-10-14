Connect with us

Former Kiambu Women Representative Aspirant Arrested Over Death Of Her Husband

Detectives on the crime scene
Former-Kiambu Woman Rep candidate Gladys Chania has now been arrested following death of husband George Mwangi, a Rwandan based contractor. Mwangi’s body was found lifeless in Kieni Forest on Wednesday.

Engineer George Mwangi was coming home for holiday. He was murdered in his own bedroom by people close to him according to the detectives. The 58-year-old husband and father of three who had returned home on September 13, was killed in cold blood hours before his return flight. 

Crime scene 1

According to the investigators, George Mwangi of Double M International based in Kigali, Rwanda was killed following a love affair involving him and his mistress identified as Lucy Muthoni, a secretary at a local school.

Consequently, the deceased’s wife Gladys Chania, a Kiambu based politician who unsuccessfully vied for the Kiambu Woman Representative position in the last elections has been identified as the main suspect behind the murder and has since been arrested.

Detectives have now recovered some of the murder weapons used to kill the Rwanda based engineer hidden in the master bedroom, the primary scene of the murder. Additionally, the investigators have also recovered blood soaked bed sheets, curtains and clothes hidden in a locked room adjacent to the master bedroom.

crime scene showing spluttered blood

On the other hand, blood splatter patterns on the bedroom walls, wardrobe and along the stairway indicating that the father of three was killed in the house before his body was dumped kilometers away was found by the Forensic experts.

George Missing

Ironically, George Mwangi was reported missing by his wife Gladys Chania, on October 11, 2022 at 8pm at Mwea Police Post in Gatundu North, Kiambu County, vide OB No. 18/11/10/2022.

The deceased body was found by casual labourers working in tea plantations located in Kamunyaka.The body was wrapped in a polythene bag and covered under a heap of cartons on Wednesday October 12, before informing the area chief who reported the discovery to authorities.

