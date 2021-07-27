Connect with us

Gov. Ngilu Admitted To Nairobi Hospital With Covid-19

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to Nairobi Hospital

By

Published

Ngilu distributes masks

KDRTV NEWS: Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has been admitted to Nairobi Hospital after contracting coronavirus, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua confirmed.

Governor Mutua revealed the news while he was speaking in Ndakaini during an event for artists hosted by Royal Media Services chairman SK Macharia

The governor said that Charity Ngilu did not find time to attend the function, however, he sent his apologies since she was admitted.

“Our sister Charity Ngilu told me to inform you that he is suffering from Covid-19 and admitted at Nairobi Hospital. Let us take care, Covid-19 is everywhere, she told me to warn you,” said Mutua.

