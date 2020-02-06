Government Machineries Isolate Ruto in Moi’s Funeral Plans

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta allegedly called Interior CS Fred Matiangi from the United States and instructed him to take charge of the funeral preparations of retired President Daniel Arap Moi.

Mzee Moi passed away at the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Uhuru issued the presidential proclamation of his demise from the United States where he is on an official tour. He also announced that Moi would be accorded a State funeral.

It is not clear why Uhuru did not ask his deputy William Ruto to take charge of the funeral arrangements despite Ruto being his principal assistant.

Matiang’i and Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe were by Gideon Moi’s side at the Nairobi Hospital when he issued a statement on his father’s death. They were there to represent the government. Ruto was nowhere.

Matiang’i and the entire government led the Moi family to Lee Funeral Home where the military officially took over preparations. Mzee Moi’s other son Raymond Moi told the press that they would issue a comprehensive briefing after a family meeting at their Kabarnet Gardens Home.

As the government was leaving Lee Funeral Home, Ruto called for a press conference at his Harambee Annex Office. He was alone! How can the second most powerful man in the country be alone when issuing an official statement.

Ruto said nothing newsworthy, apart from ‘praising Moi for leaving office at the end of his term’. You can’t really praise someone for following the law. Ruto was taking a dig at his boss who allegedly wants to remain in power as Prime Minister after 2022.

After the press briefing, Ruto headed to Lee Funeral home to view Moi’s body. Again there was nobody to receive him since the whole government had left. He didn’t stay at the facility for long after he was told Mzee’s body was being embalmed.

In the afternoon, senior government officials convened for their first meeting at Harambee House. Ruto was away in Kakamega condoling with families of the 14 pupils who perished in the stampede. It is not clear if he was briefed on the deliberations of the meeting.

