Ruto’s Condolence Message to Mzee Moi Raises Eyebrows! Did he Mock Uhuru?

(KDRTV)- Did Deputy President William Ruto take a swipe at his boss Uhuru Kenyatta when he praised the late Daniel Arap Moi for retiring at the end of his term?

Speaking during a press briefing at Harambee Annex on Tuesday morning, Ruto said that Moi sacrificed his personal comfort and happiness to secure stability and unity at all times.

The DP also praised Moi for “submitting himself to presidential term limits, graciously entering a dignified retirement,”

He said that the former President went against expectations of many to lead the reforms which enabled Kenyans to enjoy multiparty democracy and civil democracy freedom.

In 1991, Moi bore to pressure and allowed for the repealing of Section 2A of the constitution which allowed for multiparty politics. It also introduced a two-term presidential limit. Mzee Moi retired in 2002 after serving his two terms.

Currently, their claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta may attempt to cling to power after the expiry of his term in 2022.

Those fronting this theory claim that the BBI report is part of an elaborate plan to ensure to introduce the post of Prime Minister which will be reserved for Uhuru.

Uhuru’s friends led by former Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe and COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli have several claimed that Uhuru is too young to retire and must remain in government.

Late last year, Uhuru claimed that he does not mind the post of Prime Minister.

Was Ruto sending an indirect message to Uhuru?

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna accused Ruto of taking advantage of the mourning period to take a dig at his boss. Sifuna said that there was no way Ruto would praise Moi for following the law because it is not optional.