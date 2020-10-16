Governor Nyong’o unveils free health insurance cover to support vulnerable families

KDRTV News Kisumu- At least 90,000 vulnerable families within Kisumu County will now be able to access free medical services following the launch of a new Medical Insurance Cover dubbed “Marwa Kisumu Solidarity Health Insurance Scheme” by the County Government.

The County Government through Governor Prof. Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o this morning presented a cheque of Kshs. 67.5 million to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) which will execute the scheme on its behalf.

The 67.5 million is expected to cover some vulnerable 45,000 beneficiaries in the first quarter of the scheme. The Marwa Kisumu Solidarity Health cover strictly tailor-made for families who for one reason or the other are unable to make contributions into any medical insurance scheme will cover a total of 90,000 vulnerable families across the county starting with 45,000 and later roll out to 90,000 in its second quarter.

Speaking at the launch and unveiling of the scheme’s logo, Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o said the realization of the medical cover marks a great milestone in the fulfillment of the promise he made to the people of Kisumu during his campaigns to provide accessible and affordable healthcare for all.

“This unique program will ensure that the most deserving population have access to affordable and quality healthcare at all levels of healthcare delivery particularly the public sector”. The Governor said

Beneficiaries of the medical scheme will now have access to quality, affordable and timely healthcare and will start accessing both inpatient and outpatient care under the NHIF SupaCover benefits package at 45 public health facilities spread across the seven sub counties.

He reported that the county government has invested significant resources to improve on health infrastructure across the county including the modernization of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in order to improve on its services.

“For this to work, we must ensure that our human resources and facilities within the public health delivery system are not only good but of very high quality”. Nyong’o said adding that his administration is focusing on a more holistic approach to reduce cases of hospital visits by continuously strengthening primary healthcare through investments in preventive and promotive healthcare.

He called upon all the relevant stakeholders to work closely with NHIF and help resolve issues surrounding it for improved services.

NHIF CEO Dr. Peter Kamunyo congratulated Governor Nyong’o for committing to support the vulnerable saying it a move that will steer the county towards achieving universal health coverage.

Dr. Kamunyo also mentioned that the ongoing reforms at the National Fund will ensure the previous bottlenecks experienced by members will soon be history.

“The team will work hard to ensure that members have access to quality accessible care and at the same time remain transparent and accountable to the people of Kenya”. He said

He commended JOOTRH for leading the public facilities in terms NHIF reimbursements.

Kisumu County Assembly Chair for the Health Committee Hon. Vincent Jagongo called upon the executive to ensure that the Kisumu County Health Bill is implemented fully so as to realize a productive county.

The Governor was accompanied by his Deputy Dr. Mathew Owili, County CEC for Roads Dr. Joyce Osogo, Members of JOOTRH Board of Management led by the Chair, among other County Officials.