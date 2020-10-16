Matunda ya Handshake? Atwoli’s Son Lands Plum Govt Position

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Francis Atwoli’s son Lukoye Atwoli as the Chairman of Mathari Hospital Board, in a move that could be interpreted as a reward to his dad for supporting the handshake and the BBI report.

Dr. Atwoli is one of the leading researchers on mental illnesses both locally and abroad, and that could explain why he has been chosen to lead the only mental facility in the country for three years.

PRESIDENT UHURU Kenyatta picks veteran unionist Francis Atwoli's son Prof Lukoye Atwoli to be chairman of the Mathari Teaching and Referral Hospital for a period of 3 years @KenyaMedics_KMA @kmpdu @KmpdcOfficial pic.twitter.com/VBKdgaVsLm — Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) (@CofekRebranded) October 16, 2020

He is a member of the WHO World Mental Health Surveys Consortium, which is the leading collaborative project in psychiatric epidemiology globally.

He is also an honorary associate professor at the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health, University of Cape Town. With a Bachelors Degree in Medicine and Surgery from Moi University, he went to Nairobi University for his Masters and pursued his Ph.D. at the University of Cape Town.

No one can therefore question his suitability for the job.

However, it is the list of the President’s appointments on Thursday that will raise questions on whether Atwoli got this job on merit or politics.

The President appointed Mama Ida Odinga’s Personal Assistant Irene Oloo has been appointed the new Deputy Chief of Mission in India.

Congratulations Mama Ida Odinga's PA, Irene Achieng Oloo on your Appointment as Deputy Head of Mission New Delhi. Together with others so appointed, serve your Nation. @RailaOdinga Nimekubali uko Serikali. Appoint a few Hustlers from Kisumu too. Jioni poa PM – from HN Spokesman.. pic.twitter.com/ISuMXrbxMo — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) October 15, 2020

Three former IEBC Commissioners, who controversially quit the commission citing harassment from Wafula Chebukati, were also appointed to different missions abroad.

Disgrace To Diplomacy:

3 former IEBC commissioners appointed ambassadors

Commissioners resigned amid IEBC crisis in 2018

IEBC ‘bungled’ the nullified 2017 presidential election#Tonight @YvonneOkwara pic.twitter.com/uVPckxi64R — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) October 15, 2020

Consolata Maina, who was the commission’s Vice-Chair, will be the Deputy head of mission in Rome. Other commissioners; Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya have been seconded to Moscow and Islamabad.

Congratulations to Margaret Mwachanya and Consolata Nkatha you resign from IEBC and my good mr president rewards with an Ambassadorial job! Enyewe kweli kenya hii iko mambo! — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) October 15, 2020

Why would someone who has resigned be given another government job? Are there no other qualified Kenyans?