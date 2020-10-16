Connect with us

Matunda ya Handshake? Atwoli’s Son Lands Plum Govt Position

Lukoye Atwoli is the son of COTU SG Francis Atwoli

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Francis Atwoli’s son Lukoye Atwoli as the Chairman of Mathari Hospital Board, in a move that could be interpreted as a reward to his dad for supporting the handshake and the BBI report.

Read Also: Gambling Addicts to be Rehabilitated in Nairobi

Dr. Atwoli is one of the leading researchers on mental illnesses both locally and abroad, and that could explain why he has been chosen to lead the only mental facility in the country for three years.

He is a member of the WHO World Mental Health Surveys Consortium, which is the leading collaborative project in psychiatric epidemiology globally.

He is also an honorary associate professor at the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health, University of Cape Town. With a Bachelors Degree in Medicine and Surgery from Moi University, he went to Nairobi University for his Masters and pursued his Ph.D. at the University of Cape Town.

Read Also: Stop Stealing Young Women from Their Husbands – Oscar Sudi to Atwoli

No one can therefore question his suitability for the job.

However, it is the list of the President’s appointments on Thursday that will raise questions on whether Atwoli got this job on merit or politics.

The President appointed Mama Ida Odinga’s Personal Assistant Irene Oloo has been appointed the new Deputy Chief of Mission in India.

Three former IEBC Commissioners, who controversially quit the commission citing harassment from Wafula Chebukati, were also appointed to different missions abroad.

Consolata Maina, who was the commission’s Vice-Chair, will be the Deputy head of mission in Rome. Other commissioners; Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya have been seconded to Moscow and Islamabad.

Why would someone who has resigned be given another government job? Are there no other qualified Kenyans?

