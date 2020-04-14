Governor wa Iria Comes to the Rescue of Murang’a Resident Who Bought Female Panties as Facemasks

(KDRTV) – Murang’a County Government has started the free distribution of facemasks to all residents as one of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, Governor Mwangi wa Iria has announced.

Wa Iria announced that the facemasks are being produced locally by polytechnics in the county. On Tuesday, the governor issued 100,00o masks to locals.

“I have today overseen the issuance of 100k free masks to the people of Murang’a. The masks are being produced by our county polytechnics at the rate of 10k pieces per day & the programme will continue until all our people are served,” Wa Iria announced through a social media post.

The distribution of free masks coincided with an embarrassing report that a few traders had duped residents into buying female panties fashioned as facemasks.

Mt Kenya TV captured residents of Mathare village in Maragua wearing female underwear on their faces.

They said that they had been lured into buying them because of their cheap prices.

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has announced that anyone caught in public without a facemask risks being arrested. Kenyans should expect bizarre types of masks in the coming days.