Governors Book ICU Beds in Private Hospitals after State House Visit

(KDRTV) – Fear has gripped a section of Governors who visited State House last week after reports emerged that at least 16 State House officials had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governors attended the Council of Governors summit chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week. This was just a day before the mass testing of State House staff. It is believed that the employees who tested positive interacted with the governors and other visitors.

UPDATE: 4 State House staff have tested positive for Covid-19; government says President Uhuru Kenyatta and the First Family are safe and free from the virus. pic.twitter.com/T5lcuNl6S2 — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) June 15, 2020

KDRTV has reliably been informed that the National Multi-Agency Command Centre for Covid-19 has directed the governors and 66 other senior government officials who visited State House to take COVID-19 tests.

“We started contact tracing on Monday and we are looking at a conservative figure of 66 people whom we suspect had direct or indirect contact with the four patients,” a source told the Star newspaper.

The revelations that some of the State House COVID-19 patients interacted with County bosses have sent the Governors into panic mode. Credible reports indicate that some governors have already booked ICU beds in their respective hospitals in case they test positive for the virus. A local newspaper reported that three governors have booked ICU beds at two high-end hospitals in Nairobi.

Deputy President William Ruto also attended the June 10, summit. It is not clear at the moment if he has taken the COVD-19 test or not.

State House has maintained that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family are safe from the virus.