Govt Bans Movement of People in and Out of Eastleigh, Old Town Mombasa

(KDRTV) – The Government has totally locked down Eastleigh Town in Nairobi and Old Town in Mombasa for the next 15 days over the Coronavirus pandemic, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

All markets and eateries in the two regions will be closed for the two weeks.

“There shall be a cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh in Nairobi & Old Town in Mombasa with effect from today at 7PM for the next 15 days There shall be closure of markets, restaurants within those 2 areas with effect from today 7PM for the next 15 days,” Kagwe announced during his daily press briefings on Wednesday.

The two areas have been the most affected by the virus with cases rising in the past three days. On Tuesday, Eastleigh recorded 29 new cases prompting the CS to announce that tougher measures would be coming their way.

The government started mass testing of people in three areas last week. Apart from the aforementioned areas, Kawangware in Nairobi was also earmarked.

More to follow…